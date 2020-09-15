Barcelona striker Luis Suarez’s move to Juventus has collapsed

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez’s move to Italian champions Juventus this summer has collapsed, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

It is claimed that the Italian citizenship test that the striker would have to undergo would not be processed until 6 October – should it be passed – and thus rule the player out of the Champions League group stage for the club.

☎️ LUIS SUAREZ Descarta la JUVENTUS ❌ La doble nacionalidad no llegaría antes del 6 de octubre y le impide jugar la fase de grupos de la Champions ( día para presentar la lista) El futbolista tiene otras opciones, sigue pensando en salir#mercato pic.twitter.com/JhNDFUbUHz — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) September 15, 2020

The report adds that the Uruguayan striker is still keen to leave the Camp Nou this summer and he still has other options.

Recent claims in the Spanish press said that Suarez’s preference is to remain in Spain and indeed he is more likely to join Atletico Madrid than move to Italy.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.