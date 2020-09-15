Barcelona deny reports of agreement for Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Barcelona have denied reports they have an agreement to sign Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay, according to Diario Sport.

A report on Monday night in Dutch media outlet Telegraaf – which is usually highly reputable – claimed that the Blaugrana will sign Depay in a deal worth €25m plus a further €5m in add-ons.

Luis Suarez is leaving Barcelona this summer and is set to undergo an Italian citizenship test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus, so the club’s attack will be restructured, with reports of a new forward now dominating Barcelona transfer news.

However, this fresh report says that the club are insistent that no agreement is yet in place and their priority is to sell players first before adding any more bodies into their first-team squad.

Memphis, 26, netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 53 goals in 136 appearances.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.

He is reportedly high on the agenda of new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman.