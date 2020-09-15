Arturo Vidal says goodbye to Barcelona ahead of move to Inter

Arturo Vidal has said his goodbyes to Barcelona ahead of agreeing a move to Italian club Inter, as outlined by Marca.

The Chilean international has had long-standing links with a move to the Italian club, where it is thought that he is keen on a reunion with his former Juventus boss Antonio Conte.

Vidal has reportedly visited Barcelona’s training ground today to say goodbye to his teammates and collect his items from the facilities.

There have been a multitude of reports that Vidal has already agreed personal terms with the Italian club and now all that needs to be sorted is an agreement between the two clubs.

Vidal had won eight successive league titles across three different clubs before the Blaugrana fell short in this season’s La Liga title race.

The central midfielder looked set for Inter in the summer of 2018 until the Blaugrana swooped in late to sign him from Bayern Munich.

He is set to be one of a number of experienced high-earners to depart this summer with Ivan Rakitic joining Sevilla and the futures of Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba also unclear.