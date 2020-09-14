Out-of-favour Real Madrid forward Bale consider Manchester United loan

Out-of-favour Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is open to joining Manchester United on a loan deal this month, according to The Times and furthered upon by Marca.

Bale celebrated his 31st birthday last month and it has been widely reported that Madrid are prioritising the sale of the Welsh international this summer.

It is now reported that a temporary deal to Old Trafford is now a possibility due to the Spanish champions desire for the player to leave the club before the close of the summer transfer window.

Last week, it was reported that Los Blancos are so keen for Bale’s exit that they are prepared to subsidise 50 percent of his salary next season to facilitate a loan deal.

Now it is claimed that the Welshman is on the radar for United should they fail to conclude a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho this summer.

It is also highlighted how Bale is not involved with any of Madrid’s promotional pre-season training gear, in another indication that an exit is imminent.

Bale joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur having starred for the North London club in the Premier League having broken through initially at Southampton.

His future was recently called into question as he refused to form part of Madrid’s squad for their Champions League clash against Manchester City last month.

Earlier this month, the player was critical of Madrid for “blocking everything” in regards to his potential departure from the Spanish capital, as he admitted he was open to an exit for the first time.