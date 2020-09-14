Martin Odegaard left out of first Real Madrid squad of season

Martin Odegaard has been excluded from the Real Madrid squad to play Getafe in a pre-season friendly ahead of their return to competitive football.

Zinedine Zidane’s squad play their city neighbours in a non-competitive game ahead of both sides returning to competitive league action this weekend – as Madrid travel to Real Sociedad.

However, Norwegian star Odegaard – who has returned to the squad this summer following a season on loan in San Sebastian – has been excluded for the pre-season game, as highlighted by Marca.

Odegaard has been training without injury problems, claims the report, but was not involved in Monday’s session.

Real Madrid’s squad to play Getafe in pre-season behind closed doors friendly:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Diego Altube.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola, Miguel Gutierrez, Javi Hernandez,

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Marvin Park, Antonio Blanco, Sergio Arribas, Carlos Dotor.

Forwards: Borja Mayoral, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Juan Latasa.