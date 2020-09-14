Manchester United make move for Real Madrid defender Reguilon

Manchester United have begun negotiations to sign in-demand full-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid this summer, report Marca.

Whilst all parties are said to be keen on a deal, the one major stumbling block is said to be the fact that United do not want to include Madrid’s preferred option of having a buyback option on the Spaniard.

Sevilla – where the player spent last season on loan – were also in the running but are now close to signing left-back Marcos Acuna from Sporting CP instead.

The report claims that Reguilon will leave Madrid this summer, of that there is now no doubt, but the question is what sort of exit arrangement will suit Los Blancos best.

It is said that the player is keen for a move to United and that personal terms will not provide any issue for the move being processed.

Furthermore, the deal is expected to go through between the clubs for an amount around €25m (£23m), although the stumbling block is around the buyback option for Madrid.

Ferland Mendy and Marcelo are the established left-back pairing in the Spanish capital now, meaning that Reguilon’s potential game-time has been significantly reduced.

United already have two Spaniards at the club – Juan Mata and David De Gea – and have added three Spaniards into their youth teams for this season.

Reports last week claimed the English side led the race to sign the left-back and Manchester United transfer news is now focused on a possible move.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.

The left-back enjoyed prominence under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at Madrid but fell out of favour following Zidane’s arrival.

The Spaniard subsequently has spent the season on loan at Sevilla, where he made 37 appearances across all competitions and whom he starred in their Europa League success last campaign.

Reguilon recently made Kia Joorabchian his new agent to fuel speculation of a summer transfer move.