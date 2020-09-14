Lyon forward Memphis Depay joining Barcelona

Barcelona are likely to confirm the signing of Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay this week and have effectively completed the deal, report Dutch media outlet Telegraaf.

It is said that the Dutch international will form an attacking partnership at the Catalan giants along with Lionel Messi next year with negotiations between all parties at an agreement.

It is claimed that Barcelona will pay €25m alongside €5m in variables, with a presentation expected this week.

Luis Suarez is leaving Barcelona this summer and is set to undergo an Italian citizenship test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus, so the club’s attack will be restructured.

The 26-year-old netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 53 goals in 136 appearances.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.

He is reportedly high on the agenda of new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman.