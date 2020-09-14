Former Real Madrid defender Metzelder confesses child pornography trial

Former Real Madrid defender and Germany international Cristoph Metzelder has admitted to possession of child pornography images, report German media outlet Der Spiegel.

Formerly a high-level central defender, Metzelder has been charged with possession of 297 indecent images of children and sending them to three different women via WhatsApp between July and September last year.

Metzelder wanted to prevent the Düsseldorf District Court from providing the press with information about his criminal proceedings but despite this request being denied, it is not clarified to what specific charges he has admitted to.

The court decided that the public’s interest outweighed the private interest – in relation to Metzelder’s personal safety by the information being made public.

Metzelder can lodge a complaint against the decision with the Higher Administrative Court, while the case remains ongoing.

The German’s laptop was seized by authorities last September and new allegations have since come to light, preceding this ongoing court case.

Now aged 39, Metzelder made 31 appearances for Real Madrid between 2007 and 2010, whilst also representing Borussia Dortmund and Schalke in Germany.