Atletico Madrid Malaga

Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Camacho retires through injury, aged 30

Former Atletico Madrid and Malaga midfielder Ignacio Camacho has been forced to retire through injury, aged 30.

As per a report in Marca, an ongoing injury in his left ankle has made the midfielder – who has spent the past three seasons at German club Wolfsburg – take the decision of a premature retirement.

A product of Atleti’s youth system, Camacho made 50 first-team appearances for the club and netted for the club as a 17-year-old in La Liga.

Joining Malaga in January 2011, he went on to make 199 official appearances for the Andalusians, becoming their captain and forming a key part of the team that reached the 2012-13 Champions League quarter-finals.

Camacho then moved to Germany in 2017 but was restricted to a meagre 21 appearances across three seasons, and despite being instilled as club captain he could never shake off a long-term ankle injury.

Camacho won one cap for the Spanish national time, in a 2014 friendly defeat against Germany.

Posted by

Tags Ignacio Camacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.