Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Camacho retires through injury, aged 30

Former Atletico Madrid and Malaga midfielder Ignacio Camacho has been forced to retire through injury, aged 30.

As per a report in Marca, an ongoing injury in his left ankle has made the midfielder – who has spent the past three seasons at German club Wolfsburg – take the decision of a premature retirement.

A product of Atleti’s youth system, Camacho made 50 first-team appearances for the club and netted for the club as a 17-year-old in La Liga.

Joining Malaga in January 2011, he went on to make 199 official appearances for the Andalusians, becoming their captain and forming a key part of the team that reached the 2012-13 Champions League quarter-finals.

Camacho then moved to Germany in 2017 but was restricted to a meagre 21 appearances across three seasons, and despite being instilled as club captain he could never shake off a long-term ankle injury.

Camacho won one cap for the Spanish national time, in a 2014 friendly defeat against Germany.