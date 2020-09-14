Eden Hazard out of Real Madrid La Liga opener through injury

Eden Hazard will miss the opening game for Real Madrid in La Liga this weekend through injury, report Cadena Cope.

It is claimed that the Belgian is currently doing specific work to recover his physical condition and come back from an ankle injury but will miss this weekend’s trip to Real Sociedad.

💥 Informa @melchorcope 💪🏼 @hazardeden10 está realizando trabajos específicos para mejorar su estado físico y el de su tobillo ❌ Será baja contra la @RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/bEJZWQPy2h — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) September 14, 2020

The news follows reports that Hazard is “under scrutiny” at Los Blancos after linking up with Belgium for the Nations League fixtures but now playing a minute for Roberto Martinez’s side.

This is another setback for the former Chelsea star, who lost large portions of last season through injury and faces a frustrating start to this campaign.

The player’s decision to join up with the national team means he has lost 10 days of pre-season training with his club and there is said to now be scrutiny over the decision.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult campaign.