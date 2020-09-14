La Liga News

Done deal: Sevilla sign left-back Acuna from Sporting CP

Sevilla have completed the signing of Sporting CP left-back and Argentina international Marcos Acuna on a four-year contract, the club have confirmed.

Acuna is the fifth arrival at Sevilla this summer – following deals for Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Yassine Bounou and Oscar Rodriguez – and will discontinue their interest in bringing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid back to the club on loan.

It is reported by Marca that the deal has been closed for a fee in the region of €10m upfront plus a further €2m in variables.

Acuna scored twice and provided four assists at Sporting last season and has won 27 caps for the Argentine national side.

He is a versatile player who can also play higher up the pitch and in midfield roles, but is primarily a left-back.

Acuna came to prominence at Racing Club in Argentina before moving to Sporting CP in 2017, where he won the Taça de Portugal once and the Taça de Liga twice.

