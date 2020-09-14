Barcelona-target Lautaro Martinez staying at Inter, claims agent

The agent of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez has ruled out his client leaving this club this summer, dashing hopes of a move to Barcelona.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Martinez this summer and claims from Diario Sport in July said the striker’s €111m release clause has now expired, although it is unclear if the Catalan giants were ever prepared to sanction such a fee.

The striker scored 21 goals in 49 appearances for the Nerazzurri last season and has firmly established himself as one of the elite strikers in European football – helping the club to the Europa League final.

“There’s absolutely nothing with Real Madrid, we didn’t speak about it or about Barcelona,” Yaqué told Sky Sport.

Lautaro Martinez agents had a meeting today with Inter board in Milano. Beto Yaqué @SkySport: “There’s absolutely nothing with Real Madrid, we didn’t speak about it or about Barcelona. He’s gonna stay? That’s it. Lautaro stays here at Inter”. 🚨🇦🇷 #Lautaro #transfers pic.twitter.com/G9Lz4XBhup — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

“He’s going to stay stay? That’s it. Lautaro stays here at Inter.”

Martinez’s current deal in Italy runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.

Barcelona’s attack looks likely to be revamped next season with Luis Suarez expected to join Juventus and greater prominence given to Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.