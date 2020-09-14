Barcelona reject two offers to sign striker Cavani as free agent

Barcelona have this week twice rejected an offer to sign free agent Edinson Cavani following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani is a free agent after his contract in the France capital expired this summer but he has yet to agree terms with a new club.

A report in Deportes Cuatro now claims that the striker has offered himself to the Blaugrana twice in the past week, but the Catalan giants are not interested in the deal.

It follows report that Cavani’s fellow Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is leaving Barcelona and is set to undergo an Italian citizenship test ahead of a proposed move to Juventus.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for Suarez at the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan scored 200 goals in 300 appearances for PSG – the top scorer in the club’s history and is still widely regarded as one of the world’s best strikers and will not cost a transfer fee this summer.