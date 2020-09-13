Sergio Reguilon prefers Sevilla loan to Manchester United transfer

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon is reportedly edging closer to a second successive season on loan at Sevilla, despite growing transfer interest from Manchester United.

The Spanish international is set to miss the start of the La Liga season, regardless of where he is playing, after sustaining an ankle injury on international duty with Luis Enrique’s side.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, the 23-year old wants to remain in Spain in order to keep his options open over a possible return to Los Blancos next summer.

A desire to remain in Zinedine Zidane’s plans will be the definitive factor in deciding Reguilon’s next move, with Julen Lopetegui open to bringing him back for another season long loan.

However, a move to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan would not include a purchase clause at the end of 2020-21, with Reguilon keen to return to the Spanish capital and challenge Marcelo and Ferland Mendy.