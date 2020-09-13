Real Madrid’s Borja Mayoral considering Serie A offers

Real Madrid’s Borja Mayoral looks likely to leave the club before the end of the transfer window next month, with the 23-year old considering offers from Italy, France and Spain.

The former Spanish U21 international spent the last two seasons out on loan at Levante, scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

However, with Paco Lopez’s side unable to agree a permanent deal to bring him back to the club ahead of the 2020-21 campaign he is now assessing his options

With less than 12 months to go on his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, Zinedine Zidane is keen to secure a €15m fee for him.

But, as per reports from Diario AS, Fiorentina, Lazio, Marseille and Valencia are all linked with an offer for him.

The main stumbling block to any potential deal could be Los Blancos unwillingness to lower their asking price, alongside also seeking to retain 50% of his economic rights in the coming years.