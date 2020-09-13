Real Madrid to move for Kylian Mbappe at the end of 2020-21

Real Madrid have been boosted in their battle to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman reportedly confirming his intention to leave the Ligue 1 club.

Los Blancos have been strongly linked with the former AS Monaco superstar in the last 12 months, and their interest is set to accelerate following this latest update.

According to the front pages of Monday’s edition of both Marca and Diario AS, Mbappe has told PSG he has no intention of agreeing a new contract in Paris, with his current deal expiring in 2022.

If Mbappe declines to extend his contract with Thomas Tuchel’s side, the club are likely to grant his new demand to leave the French capital in 2021, in order to avoid losing him for free.

The 21-year old is currently valued at €175m, however, his contract situation and desire to leave, could lower PSG’s asking price to €150m to encourage realistic interest in their key man.