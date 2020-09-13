Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum to reject Barcelona switch

Liverpool midfield star Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly set to stay at the Premier League champions following a crunch meeting with manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutch international has been linked with a reunion with former national team boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona, with his Reds contract entering into its final year.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Klopp is confident the former Newcastle man will complete his contract at Anfield this season.

The German coach rejected speculation over Wijnaldum leaving before the transfer window closes next month, insisting the two have reached an agreement on his future.

Barcelona are now set to turn their attentions to other midfield options in the coming weeks, and they could rival Klopp for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move away from Bavaria, with La Blaugrana now entering into the race to bring him back to Catalonia.