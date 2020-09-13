Barcelona young stars set for key role in 2020-21 La Liga campaign

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman could turn to some of his highly rated young stars for their 2020-21 La Liga season, following a low key summer of transfers.

Koeman has been linked with a host of transfer targets including Dutch pair Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum, however, he does have a strong crop of young players to pick from.

The former Southampton and Everton boss fielded a youthful side in their first preseason game of the summer, in a 3-1 win over Gimnastid de Tarragona.

As per the front page of Sunday’s edition of Diario AS, Koeman is confident certain players can step up to first team duty.

Riqui Puig and new signing Trincao are both likely to be included in Koeman’s plans, with Ronald Araujo, Jorge Cuenca and Konrad de la Fuente potentially making the move into senior football.

Ansu Fati is the most high profile current example of a recent La Masia graduate moving into a first team role, with eight goals in 2019-20.