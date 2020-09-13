Barcelona to face Elche in Joan Gamper Trophy clash

Barcelona will take on top-flight new boys Elche in their annual Joan Gamper Trophy preseason clash in Catalonia next weekend.

The La Liga giants have competed in the traditional season warm up friendly, named in honour of their former club president, every year since 1966, winning 42 times in total.

Ronald Koeman’s side beat Gimnastic de Tarragona 3-1 in their first preseason game under the Dutchman, and they will now welcome Elche to the Camp Nou on September 19, as per reports from Marca.

The game was rumuored to be under threat due to the ongoing concerns over Covid-19, with La Blaugrana making the unusual decision to play against a domestic team for the first time since 1994, when they lost to Carlos Alberto’s Valencia side.

The visit of Jorge Almiron team is likely to be Barcelona’s final preseason game ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Koeman’s side facing a home game against Villarreal on September 27 in their season opener.