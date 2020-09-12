Villarreal to beat Brighton to Watford’s Pervis Estupinan

Villarreal are closing in on a deal to sign Watford defender Pervis Estupinan in a permanent deal worth a reported €16m (£15m).

The details are outlined in a report by The Watford Observer, who say the Yellow Submarine are set to pip Premier League side Brighton to the deal for the Ecuadorian defender.

Villarreal are on the market for a new full-back due to a long-term injury suffered to Albert Moreno in pre-season.

The 22-year-old had impressed on his debut campaign in La Liga, making 39 appearances for the Pamplona-based side this season having also enjoyed loan stints at Real Mallorca and Almeria in the second division, along with two La Liga appearances for Granada in the 2016-17 campaign.

Estupinan made his senior debut in football aged just 15 with local side LDU Quito and whilst he has been permanently on the books of both Udinese and now Watford, he never played for either club.