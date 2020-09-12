Sevilla to sign Sporting CP full-back Acuna, ending interest in Reguilon return

Sevilla are set to complete the signing of Sporting CP left-back and Argentina international Marcos Acuna in a deal worth €10m plus a further €2m in add-ons.

Acuna is set to be the fifth arrival at Sevilla this summer – following deals for Suso, Ivan Rakitic, Yassine Bounou and Oscar Rodriguez – and will discontinue their interest in bringing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid back to the club on loan.

ABC de Sevilla cites reports from Portuguese outlet A Bola that the Andalusian club’s deal for Acuna has accelerated in the past day and is expected to be completed this week.

Manchester United are reported to be best placed to sign in-demand full-back Reguilon, who is increasingly likely to leave Madrid this summer having excelled on loan at Sevilla last season.

Reguilon started 21 matches for Los Blancos in the 2018/19 season and was tipped for a bright future at the club but the arrival of Mendy last year means Madrid decided to move him on.