Real Valladolid cancel 2020-21 season ticket sales

La Liga side Real Valladolid have postponed season ticket sales for the 2020-21 campaign, amid growing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sergio Gonzalez’s side released an official club statement confirming the update, due to no change in La Liga’s stance on bringing fans back into stadiums.

The majority of La Liga sides opted to activate automatic season ticket renewals last month, despite supporters being unlikely to return until early 2021.

Real Valladolid kick off their 2020-21 campaign with a home game against Real Sociedad at the empty Estadio Jose Zorrilla tomorrow.

Gonzalez’s team enjoyed an improved second season back in the Spanish top-flight, finishing 13th at the end of 2019-20.

The club have increased their summer transfer spending by over 100% ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with Shon Weismann and Javi Sanchez joining from Wolfsberger and Real Madrid respectively.

Fabian Orellana has also arrived on a free transfer following his release from Eibar, alongside former West Ham keeper Roberto Jimenez.