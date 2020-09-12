Fiorentina eye Barcelona star Junior Firpo

Serie A side Fiorentina are reportedly considering a shock move for Barcelona defender Junior Firpo before the European transfer window closes next month.

The Spanish U21 international has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou due his reduced first team options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The former Real Betis full back has previously been linked with Italian rivals Inter Milan, however, reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, claim Fiorentina are now interested in 24-year old.

Firpo joined La Blaugrana from Betis at the start of the 2019-20 season, as part of a €18m deal, plus €12m in add ons.

He was used primarily as a back-up option last season, with 17 La Liga appearances, following Jordi Alba’s injury at the start of 2020.

A deal could be reached before the end of October, if Fiorentina are willing to meet Barcelona’s rumoured asking price of €12m in the coming weeks.