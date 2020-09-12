Barcelona to target Sevilla star Jules Kounde in 2021

Barcelona have reportedly targeted highly rated Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde as a long term defensive option in Catalonia.

The Catalan giants have been linked with defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, however, Ronald Koeman is yet to strengthen his back line.

French U21 international Kounde is rumoured to be one of his potential options, but as per the front page of Saturday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, they could wait 12 months to secure a deal.

The delay is due to his importance at Julen Lopetegui’s side after playing a crucial role at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan following his 2019 move from Bordeaux.

Sevilla are unwilling to sell the 21-year old, with a current release clause at the club of €75m.

Koeman is also set to rely on his current defensive options in the coming months, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet both set to remain in Catalonia.

Samuel Umtiti could be sold before the transfer window closes next month, with his poor injury record edging the former Lyon star closer to the Camp Nou exit door.