The 10 names that will define La Liga in the 2020/21 season – Marca

Spain’s best-selling newspaper Marca have listed the 10 names that will dominate the headlines in the 2020/21 campaign.

Of the 10 names listed by the media outlet, five of them are players and it is no surprise that the captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid – Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos – are both listed due to their significance for their teams and the symbolism they offer.

Although both clubs are also represented by other players in the list; Ansu Fati was the breakout star at the Camp Nou last season and is set to have greater prominence this time round. Aged just 17, he is now the youngest scorer for the Spanish national side after his first ever call-up this month.

Martin Odegaard is also named – the Norwegian star has returned to Madrid one season early from Real Sociedad after excelling in San Sebastian last year.

Odegaard’s replacement at La Real is also included – the Basque club signing David Silva on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester City.

Neither Zinedine Zidane nor new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman are included, although their counterparts at Atletico Madrid and Villarreal – Diego Simeone and Unai Emery – are included, due to their potential roles for their clubs this campaign.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi – who could yet form a squad who are title challengers this campaign – and Valencia owner Peter Lim – whose club have had a notable fire-sale this summer without any recruitments – are also included, for the right and wrong reasons respectively.

Finally, newly-promoted Cadiz are also included – the colourful Andalusian club are back in La Liga for the first time since 2006, and it is a great shame their fans will not be present in the opening weeks.

Image via Marca