Sime Vrsaljko confident of Atletico Madrid stay in 2020-21

Atletico Madrid defender Sime Vrsaljko is confident he will still be at the club at the end of the current La Liga transfer window in October.

The Croatian international returned to the Spanish capital last summer following a season long loan spell at Serie A giants Inter Milan.

However, following the arrival of England full back Kieran Trippier 12 months ago, the 28-year old made just five league appearances in 2020-21.

Despite speculation both he and Santiago Arias could leave the club this summer, Vrsaljko told an interview with Croatian outlet Sportske Novosti, reported via Diario AS, he wants to stay in Madrid.

“Atletico will fight for all major trophies this season, as all great clubs do,” he said.

“I do not listen to rumours in the media. I want to dedicate myself to the season ahead at Atletico.

“I have been very happy in Madrid since returning from Milan.

“I am ready for the new season and I am convinced I will stay at Atletico.”

Vrsaljko is under contract until 2022, with Arias tied to Diego Simeone’s side until 2023, however, the Colombian international has been heavily linked with Premier League side Everton.

Carlo Ancelotti has already secured a deal for his international teammate James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, alongside Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.