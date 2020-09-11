Ronald Koeman gives Barcelona four-player shortlist for summer signings

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has handed the club a four-player shortlist to sign in the next four weeks before the close of the transfer window, report Marca.

Three of the players represented the Netherlands under Koeman with Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay chief among them, alongside Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Inter central defender Stefan de Vrij.

It is claimed that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, who came through the Blaugrana’s youth academy, is the other player who has been identified by Koeman.

Memphis, Wijnaldum and Garcia are all players who are entering the final year of their respective contracts, meaning that all three of their parent clubs are likely to considering a sale at a reduced market price.

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is the only confirmed arrival at the Camp Nou so far this summer – although young forwards Pedri and Francisco Trincao have joined from Las Palmas and Braga respectively – with midfielders Arthur Melo and Ivan Rakitic among those who have left the club.