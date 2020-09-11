Real Madrid consider signing Eduardo Camavinga this summer

Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Rennes star Eduardo Camavinga this summer to ensure no other clubs beat them to the deal.

A report in Diario Sport outlines how interest from elsewhere – primarily from Paris Saint-Germain – means that Camavinga’s future is no longer certain due to his increased prominence.

The same report claims that Madrid could potentially do a deal to sign the 17-year-old for a €60m deal and allow him to continue playing for the Ligue 1 club on a loan deal for the next season or two.

The fact that Rennes would be able to potentially maintain their star for the next two years might allow them to negotiate his permanent exit for a reasonable sale.

Camavinga, 17, has caught the eye with his performances in Ligue 1 and he was involved in all 25 – starting 24 – league matches for his club last season, helping them to Champions League qualification.

The central midfielder then became the youngest France international in over 100 years when he made his debut for Les Bleus earlier this month in the Nations League.

Elsewhere, a report in Marca outlines how both Madrid and PSG are about to embark on a lengthy battle to secure the player’s signing next year.

Earlier this week, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel said: “I would not say no to Camavinga. He is one of the best players in Ligue 1 and has a good future.”

Whilst there is said to be a truce between the clubs on a signing this year, both will use their tricks to lure the player with Zinedine Zidane set to play a key role in Madrid’s charm offensive.

Camavinga became the youngest ever professional for the club when he made his senior debut on 14 December 2018 at the age of 16 and one month.

He has been a part of Rennes’ system since the age of 11 and is regarded to be one of the brightest prospects in French football.

Born in Cabinda, Angola, Camavinga holds Congolese citizenship through his parents. He has lived in France since his second birthday.