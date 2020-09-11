Getafe star Djene Dakonam’s agent hints at Premier League move

Getafe defender Djene Dakonam could be in line for a Premier League switch in the coming weeks, according to his agent Nico Onisse.

The Togolese international has played a key role for Jose Bordalas’ side following his arrival at the start of the 2017-18 season from the Belgian club Sint-Truidense.

His impressive performances in the last 18 months have caught the eye of a host of English clubs, with Leicester City, Arsenal and West Ham all rumoured to be tracking the 28-year old.

As per an exclusive interview from Marca, Onisse has opened the door for an exit, provided any interested parties meet his €35m release clause at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

“Djene knows exactly what he owes the club, the coach, the president and the fans,” he said.

“But after three years at the club, he is an ambitious player and would like to prove himself in England.”

Getafe are under no pressure to sell Dakonam, who is under contract in Madrid until 2023, with Leicester still rumoured to be the leading the race for him.

Brendan Rodgers’ side face a long Premier League and Europa League season in 2020-21, but they are short of cover in central defence.