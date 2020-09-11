Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng linked with Las Palmas return

Veteran midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng could be set for another spell in Spanish football, with Segunda Division side Las Palmas linked with the 33-year old.

Boateng has 10 months to run on his current deal with Serie A club Fiorentina, after spending the 2019-20 season on loan at Besiktas.

However, according to reports from Marca, the Canary Island club want to bring Boateng back to Gran Canaria, after he spent a season there in 2016-17.

Pepe Mel’s side, who narrowly missed out on a La Liga promotion spot in 2019-20, are rumoured to be willing to offer the ex-Ghana international a three-year deal to join up in the coming weeks.

Fiorentina Sporting Director Daniele Prade has reportedly opened the door for Boateng’s exit after confirming the Italians will not be including him in their plans in 2020-21.

Boateng has enjoyed a nomadic career with over 400 top-flight appearances across spells in Germany, England, Italy, Spain and Turkey since 2005.