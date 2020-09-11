Ever Banega gives tearful goodbye press conference to Sevilla

Ever Banega gave a tearful farewell press conference to Sevilla on Friday, bringing an end to his trophy-laden career at the club.

The player’s was confirmed back in January via Al-Shabab’s official Twitter account, with the 31-year old agreeing a three year deal with Luis Garcia Plaza’s side ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Banega made 238 appearances in all competitions across to spells with the Andalucian club, firstly between 2014 and 2016, before returning to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2017, after an unsuccessful season with Serie A side Inter.

He remained an influential player for Julen Lopetegui’s side in his final campaign at the club, making 43 first-team appearances and helping them to a top four finish in La Liga alongside winning the Europa League titles – the Argentine’s third at the club.

“Dear Sevillistas. The time has come to say goodbye to all of you, there have been many years where I have been privileged to be here. My teammates gave me the confidence to always work with a smile, to lead my team and to win important things,” Banega said, in quotes carried by Marca.

“I will not forget the Europa Leagues that we won, there were good and not so good moments, but they taught me that giving up was not allowed, I left everything in each game and leaving nothing in the tank.

“I thank Monchi for believing in me, for joining a club that was the best thing that happened to me.”

Banega also remembered all the managers he had at the club: “From (Unai) Emery to Julen (Lopetegui), for giving me so much affection and helping me in an incredible learning process.

“To my teammates, I take the best of each one and the strength that united us as a family. Thanks also to all the people who work in the club and do not see each other. Utility workers, kitchen, maintenance, security…everyone.

“And, of course, to the fans, for the love and respect they showed me from day one. I won’t forget what they gave us. Thank you very much.”

The player then broke down when talking about his family: “Thank you to my wife and children for accompanying me in this beautiful adventure. Without them, everything I have achieved would not be so possible.

“Thank you for letting me be part of your history. Wherever I go they have one more Sevillista. Goodbye my Sevilla.”

Banega’s exit from Sevilla has been offset by the returning Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, while Oscar Rodriguez has been signed from Real Madrid.