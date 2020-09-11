Barcelona to offer Emerson as part of Memphis Depay deal with Lyon

Barcelona are rumoured to be considering a player-plus-cash deal to bring in Memphis Depay in from Lyon, with Emerson heading in the opposite direction.

La Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman has been heavily linked with a move for his former Dutch international star, with Depay rumoured to be available for €30m due to his contract expiring in 2021.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are looking to lower that fee to below €20m by including Brazilian international Emerson.

Barcelona retain co-ownership of the 21-year old full back with rivals Real Betis, where he spent the 2019-20 season.

Koeman can bring Emerson to the Camp Nou for a pre-agreed fee of €6m, before the end of the new season, and with his current valuation at €9m, he could drive Lyon’s asking price for Depay down.

Emerson made 33 La Liga appearances in 2019-20, but Manuel Pellegrini is potentially planning for his exit to Barcelona with the signing of Martin Montoya on a free transfer from Brighton.