Barcelona to give Coutinho’s shirt number to Griezmann

Barcelona are set to take the number 7 shirt from Philippe Coutinho and hand it to Antoine Griezmann, according to a report in Diario Sport.

It is outlined how the Frenchman tried to take number at the start of last season, but this was not allowed due to Spanish FA rules not allowing players to have more than one number in the same season.

Griezmann inherited the number 17 shirt at the Camp Nou because Coutinho – who later joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal – was still occupying the 7 shirt at the club.

The report cites how Griezmann tweeted the number 7 earlier this summer – in relation to the number of million followers he had on social media – but his tagging of the club in the tweet is said to be significant.

It puts a question mark against the future of Coutinho, who has returned to the Catalan giants from his season-long loan away.

He had been expected to leave permanently this summer but his agent has appeared to confirm he is staying at Barcelona beyond this summer.