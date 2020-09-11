Barcelona striker Suarez to undergo Italian citizenship test next week ahead of Juventus move

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will undergo an Italian citizenship test next week ahead of his proposed move to Juventus.

The details are outlined by a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, who say the Uruguayan will undergo the test in the Italian city of Perugia.

Last week, reports claimed that the deal was being held up by a passport issue with Suarez taking up a non-EU spot in Barcelona’s squad due to Spain’s rules on his marriage to an Italian citizen, but Italy’s regulations means he must first undergo a test.

It contradicts claims in the Spanish press, which say that Suarez’s preference is to remain in Spain and indeed he is more likely to join Atletico Madrid than move to Italy.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014 but last week reports claimed he had no intention of leaving the club despite interest from elsewhere.