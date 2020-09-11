Barcelona president Bartomeu abused in first public appearance since Messi drama

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has been harassed in the streets of the city during his first public appearance since the saga surrounding the future of Lionel Messi.

Bartomeu has been in the headlines of late and he stands accused of corruption by the Catalan police – although the Blaugrana supremo denies such allegations.

💥👉 La primera exposición pública de Bartomeu tras el lío con Messi 🤬 Insultos y gritos contra el presidente del Barcelona 📲 Lo vemos todo a las 15.14 en #DeportesCuatrohttps://t.co/394j2U7wAq pic.twitter.com/40EgHpjSHA — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) September 11, 2020

The club president was told to “resign” and to “get out” of the club.

The incident comes in the wake of the Messi news that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for next season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so.

It is alleged by the player that Bartomeu gave him a verbal agreement to leave the club as a free agent this summer, before going back on his word.

Bartomeu is coming to the end of his term as president next year and cannot stand for re-election due to club rules on the position, with new elections to be held in March 2021.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.