Barcelona confirm hip injury for Ansu Fati

Barcelona have confirmed their teenage star Ansu Fati has suffered a hip injury in training and is likely to sit out Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Gimnastic.

The injury was sustained in Friday’s training session but is not thought to be serious, with an official club statement confirming that he had suffered bruising on his right hip.

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO]@ANSUFATI tiene una contusión en la cadera derecha que se ha hecho durante el entrenamiento de este viernes. Es baja y su evolución marcará su disponibilidad pic.twitter.com/oMHIXMeLWy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 11, 2020

It comes after the 17-year-old scored his first ever goal for the Spanish senior national team just days after making his debut, putting in starring performances for La Roja.

Fati – born in Guinea Bissau, but who now has Spanish nationality and also previously qualified to represent Portugal – scored and assisted on his first start for the Blaugrana in their 5-2 win over Valencia last September and his level of performance has generated a great level of excitement.

He ended last season with eight goals across 33 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants.