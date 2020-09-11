Atletico Madrid suspend preseason training following Covid-19 outbreak

Atletico Madrid have opted to suspend their preseason training camp in San Rafael due to a rumoured Covid-19 positive test.

Diego Simeone’s side have spent the last week training in the Segovian town as part of their late summer preparations for the 2020-21 La Liga season.

However, as per reports from Marca, an ‘auxiliary’ player has tested positive following a mandatory round of PCR testing at the team hotel on Thursday.

No other tests returned as positive, with the individual now entering into a 14-day self-isolation period, with the first team squad set to undergo a further round of testing next week in Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos first game of the domestic campaign at home to Sevilla has been postponed due to the Andalucian side’s success in the Europa League last month.

Simeone’s team will now kick off their delayed 2020-21 La Liga season with a home game against Diego Martinez’s Granada on September 27.