Valencia eye move for Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia is set to raid his former club to make Etienne Capoue his first signing as Valencia coach.

A report in Marca outlines how Gracia is said to meet club chairman Anil Murthy on Friday to discuss arrivals, with the club yet to make any additions to their first-team squad this summer.

The exits of Valencia club captain Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin to Villarreal from Los Che were also confirmed last month, following the exit of star winger Ferran Torres to Manchester City and striker Rodrigo Moreno has joined Leeds.

Furthermore, Cristiano Piccini has joined Atalanta on loan, Ezequiel Garay did not have his contract renewed and the loan deals for Jaume Costa and Alessandro Florenzi both expired.

Reports mean that the financial uncertainty means Los Che must slash their wage budget by a whopping 40 percent ahead of next season, with 12 first-team players at the club said to be up for sale this summer.

Los Che could sanction a loan offer for Capoue, despite the player’s reported preference for a permanent move following Watford’s relegation to the Championship.

However, if the Hornets want to remove him from their top-flight wage bill this month, a loan exit may be the only option which suits each party ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Fiorentina defender German Pezzella – formerly of Real Betis – and Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral are said to be Valencia’s two other transfer targets.