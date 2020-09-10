Now or never for Ousmane Dembele to succeed at Barcelona – reports

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele faces a defining season at the Camp Nou as he looks to overcome his injury nightmare.

Dembele has not featured for Barcelona’s first-team since November – and did not play at all under former boss Quique Setien – due to long-term injuries while his fitness has blighted his time at the Camp Nou since his 2017 switch from Dortmund.

The France international – who has been plagued by injuries since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2017 – pulled up in the 25th minute of the clash against his former club Borussia Dortmund in late November and has not featured since.

As outlined by the front page of Thursday’s Diario Sport, the time is “now or never” for the Frenchman at the Blaugrana as he looks to establish himself under Ronald Koeman.

The report highlights how Dembele has missed a total of 80 matches across the last three seasons with nine different injuries – more than half of his available games.

Dembele has made 74 Barcelona first-team appearances, scoring 19 goals and 17 assists, but now must find a way to fit into Koeman’s planned 4-2-3-1 formation at the Camp Nou.