Miralem Pjanic finally arrives at Barcelona and aims to win many titles

New Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic has finally arrived at the club’s training facilities and will meet his new teammates for the first time.

The Bosnian international is the club’s only signing of the summer to date and despite his switch from Juventus being finalised in June, his move to the Camp Nou has been delayed after testing positive for Covid-19 and self-isolating.

Miralem Pjanic acaba de aterrizar en Barcelona para comenzar en breve los entrenamientos pic.twitter.com/unzyUrGFej — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) September 10, 2020

Pjanic is now set to play a prominent part for the Blaugrana next season with Arthur Melo – who went the other way to Juve in a de facto swap deal – and Ivan Rakitic both leaving the Catalan giants this summer.

“It is a very special day and I am very happy. I can’t wait any longer to meet my teammates, because I really want to start the new season,” Pjanic explained, as per Diario Sport.

👋 @Miralem_Pjanic

🗣️ :”No puedo esperar a jugar en el Camp Nou” 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/jJPiX1eAvy — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 10, 2020

“I hope to help the team win many titles. I am ready and I’m going to try to do my best for this club.

“I am healthy and recovered. I have been at home for a couple of weeks, but I have tried to stay in shape. Now I really want to meet with the group.”

Pjanic, 30, joined the Bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 and has clocked up 170 appearances in that timeframe, scoring 22 goals.

A former youth international for Luxembourg before switching allegiance to Bosnia at full international level, Pjanic began his playing career in France with Metz and Lyon before moving to Italian football.