Las Palmas eye loan return for Barcelona teen Pedri

The president of Las Palmas has insisted the club will try to re-sign teenage star Pedri from Barcelona on loan this season if there is the possibility to do so.

Pedri is primarily an attacking midfielder who has caught the eye both at youth level for the Spanish national teams alongside his performances in Spain’s second tier for Las Palmas.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in a €5m transfer last summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football.

“If there is a clear possibility that we will insist on getting him,” Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said, as per Diario Sport.

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams.

It is unclear if Pedri will play a role for Barcelona’s first-team next season or if he will be loaned out to continue to gain experience.