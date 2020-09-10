Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms he is standing in elections

Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed his intentions to run in next year’s presidential elections at the club.

Laporta – club president between 2003 and 2010 – lost out to current incumbent Josep Maria Bartomeu in the 2015 elections, in the wake of Barca winning the treble.

He has frequently voiced his opposition to the club’s current board and recently added his signature to the Vote of Censorship against the club’s board in order to attempt to force through an early change.

Laporta has now confirmed his intentions to run next year to Cadena Ser’s La Llotja del Què T’hi Jugues, as per Diario Sport, and has said he is already building his vision at the team who will support his candidacy.

Laporta joins Lluís Fernández Alà, Agustí Benedito, Víctor Font and Jordi Farré as the confirmed candidates in running for the presidency next year.

Laporta served as MP in the Parliament of Catalonia between 2010 and 2012 and is also a qualified lawyer.