Barcelona striker Suarez prefers Atletico Madrid move to Juventus

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has had a dramatic change of heart and now wants to join Atletico Madrid rather than Italian champions Juventus.

The details are outlined by Deportes Cuatro, who say that both Atleti and Suarez are keen on the deal with the major stumbling block in any move being the player’s salary.

It is claimed that the Uruguayan prefers to stay in Spanish football and Diego Simeone sees him as the ideal replacement for Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata in his side’s attack.

The futures of both Costa and Morata at Atleti are said to be in doubt, so Simeone’s side’s attack could have a totally different outlook next season.

A multitude of reports had strongly linked Suarez to Juventus but that now appears to be in jeopardy due to the player’s wishes.

Last week, reports claimed that the deal was being held up by a passport issue with Suarez taking up a non-EU spot in Barcelona’s squad due to Spain’s rules on his marriage to an Italian citizen, but Italy’s regulations means he must first undergo a small test.

Despite hitting 21 goals in an injury-hit season, Suarez’s physical levels have dropped in recent seasons since his prime and his future has come under increasing scrutiny in recent times.

Barcelona transfer news has been defined by their interest in Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been touted to be the long-term replacement for the Uruguayan at the Camp Nou.

Suarez has netted 197 goals across 283 appearances for Barcelona since joining the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2014.