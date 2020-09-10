Barcelona move closer to signing Lyon forward Memphis Depay

Barcelona are moving closer to signing Olympique Lyonnais forward Memphis Depay this summer, according to France Football.

The report claims the Dutchman is nearing a contractual agreement and personal terms with the Blaugrana, although the two clubs are not yet in official talks regarding a move.

It is said that Lyon are not likely to block the forward’s move to the Camp Nou due to the opportunity it represents for his career, while the Ligue 1 club have a price for every player.

The 26-year-old netted 11 goals across his last 18 matches for the Dutch national side and has also developed into the star attacking player at Lyon – netting 53 goals in 136 appearances.

Memphis started his career at PSV Eindhoven but endured a tough stint at Manchester United across 18 months before moving to Lyon in January 2017.

Combing technical expertise with his physicality, Memphis has re-emerged back into one of Europe’s most highly rated attacking players during his time in Ligue 1.

Having recovered from a serious knee injury earlier in the season, Memphis helped lead Lyon to the semi-finals of last season’s Champions League.

He is reportedly high on the agenda of new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman.