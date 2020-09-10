Barcelona confirm presidential elections on 20-21 March

Barcelona have confirmed the club’s presidential elections will be held over 20-21 March in 2021 following a meeting on Thursday.

The club has said that the vote will be held over two days and across various locations to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and encourage greater engagement in the process.

As per Diario Sport, the club have said: “Given the extraordinary circumstances derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the aim of preserving people’s health whilst encouraging participation, the board has decided that elections can be held during the course of the entire weekend and in different venues spread throughout the club’s premises and also enable the option of voting by mail.”

It follows news that the club’s former president Joan Laporta has confirmed he is running for the presidency, joining Lluís Fernández Alà, Agustí Benedito, Víctor Font and Jordi Farré in the running.

The club’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu is coming to the end of his term as president next year and cannot stand for re-election due to club rules on the position.

Bartomeu has held the position for two terms but he will nominate a ‘continuity’ candidate who is close to the incumbent and comes from a side of the club’s board which is viewed as more conservative.

The Catalan entrepreneur started in the role in 2014, following the resignation of Sandro Rosell – who was his close friend and associate who served as his vice-president.

All candidates come from different sections within the club’s hierarchy, with differing views on how the club should be run and what it stands for.