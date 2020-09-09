Real Madrid will pay 50 percent of Gareth Bale wages to allow Premier League return

Real Madrid are prepared to subsidise 50 percent of Gareth Bale’s salary for next season to facilitate his return to the Premier League this summer.

That is according to a report in the Telegraph, who claim that Madrid’s desire to shift the Welsh forward on this summer means they are willing to accept a small financial hit in order to do so.

Bale celebrated his 31st birthday last month and it has been widely reported that the club are prioritising the sale of the Welsh international this summer.

However, the forward had a move lined up to move to the Chinese Super League a year ago but Los Blancos blocked the deal at the last moment as they did not want to lose the player without a transfer fee.

Bale joined Madrid in the summer of 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur having starred for the North London club in the Premier League having broken through initially at Southampton.

His future was recently called into question as he refused to form part of Madrid’s squad for their Champions League clash against Manchester City last month.

Last week, the player was critical of Madrid for “blocking everything” in regards to his potential departure from the Spanish capital, as he admitted he was open to an exit for the first time.

Bale played just 1,261 minutes last campaign – the lowest of his stint in the Spanish capital – and has missed 13 games through injury while he was overlooked by boss Zinedine Zidane on a further 17 occasions.

It is claimed that Bale’s relationship with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was broken and the situation for him in Madrid appears to be untenable.