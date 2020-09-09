Real Madrid to rotate Odegaard and Modric for 2020/21 campaign

Real Madrid plan to rotate veteran midfielder Luka Modric with Martin Odegaard this season, according to reports.

The front page of Wednesday’s edition of Diario AS claims that the Croatian midfielder, who is celebrating his 35th birthday too, will only be used “in doses” by Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane this season.

Odegaard’s return to Madrid following a season on loan at Real Sociedad was confirmed last month and the Norwegian is set to challenge for a regular starting slot in Zidane’s side this season.

Despite a reported agreement between club presidents Florentino Perez and Jokin Apperibay that the loan arrangement of Odegaard at La Real would last for a further season, that will now not be the case due to the rate of his progress.

Odegaard netted seven goals for La Real last season and shares a similar playing style with Modric, although is usually slightly more attack-minded.

Modric has a deal at the club until the summer of 2021 and the midfield maestro may be entering into his final campaign in the Spanish capital, with his future remaining unclear.

The former Tottenham midfielder was the Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 but has been linked with an exit from Madrid since, due to his advancing years.