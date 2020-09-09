Osasuna fear another ACL injury for star Chimy Avila

There are fears that Osasuna star striker Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila has suffered a new ACL injury which could rule him out for the majority of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Argentine missed six months of the last campaign with an ACL injury in his left knee in January and now Marca reports he has suffered a similar injury during a training session in his right knee.

There are fears that the injury could rule him out for a minimum of six months – which is a quick recovery time for the injury – but this will be confirmed by medical assessments later on Wednesday, which hopefully will allay such fears.

The 26-year-old helped fire Huesca to promotion in 2018 and netted 10 La Liga goals last season in just 20 starts in the 2018/19 season, but he then joined Osasuna permanently from parent club San Lorenzo in Argentina.

That move was processed for a reported €2.7m and his form has continued to improve – scoring 11 goals in just 22 appearances for the club.