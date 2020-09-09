Osasuna confirm second knee ligament injury of 2020 for star striker Chimy Avila

Osasuna have confirmed their star striker Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila has sustained his second cruciate knee ligament injury of 2020 on the verge of the new campaign.

There are now fears that the Argentine will miss the majority of the 2020/21 campaign having already sat out six months through injury this calendar year.

The Argentine missed six months of the last campaign with an ACL injury in his left knee in January but as reported by Marca earlier on Wednesday, he has suffered a similar injury during a training session in his right knee.

There are fears that the injury could rule him out for a minimum of six months – which is a quick recovery time for the injury.

The 26-year-old helped fire Huesca to promotion in 2018 and netted 10 La Liga goals last season in just 20 starts in the 2018/19 season, but he then joined Osasuna permanently from parent club San Lorenzo in Argentina.

That move was processed for a reported €2.7m and his form has continued to improve – scoring 11 goals in just 22 appearances for the club.