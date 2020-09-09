Manchester City set asking price for Barcelona-target Eric Garcia

Manchester City have set a selling price of €18m on defender Eric Garcia amid heavy interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

Earlier this week, a report in Diario Sport claimed the Catalan giants had made an initial bid in the region of €10m for the Manchester City defender.

It is said that the English club value Garcia at €40m but his contractual situation – his deal at the Etihad expires in a year – means that they risk losing him on a free transfer if they do not sanction a sale this summer.

Now El Mundo Deportivo cite a report from Catalunya Radio program ‘Tot Costa’ claiming that the Blaugrana’s opening offer is more likely to be in the region of €15m, but City are likely to hold out for a slightly higher fee.

The Spaniard has already told City that he does not intend to renew his contract at the club, so the only thing that needs to be decided now is whether there is a sale of the player this summer or he leaves as a free agent next year.

It follows on from City boss Pep Guardiola claiming the player would not renew his deal at the English club and the defender is now taking centre stage of Barcelona transfer news this summer.

Ramon Planes is the new sporting director at Barcelona, replacing Eric Abidal in the role, but he is said to have been the main figure involved in primitive discussions with City over the defender’s future.

The central defender has been a Cule all his life but joined City in 2017 from the Catalan giants, with previous multiple reports claiming they are eyeing a return for the player this summer.

Reports have drawn parallels between Garcia and that of Gerard Pique – who left La Masia’s youth academy due to mismanagement and joined Manchester United, before returning to the Camp Nou and enjoying a long and distinguished career at the club.

Manchester City have already completed the signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth this summer and it is unclear if Garcia would be involved prominently in the first-team next season, with the latest news heightening the possibility of a summer exit.